North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Football Matchup Set for October 15th at Toyota Field

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to host the University of North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks on October 15th for the first football game at Toyota Field. The diamond has been flipped to a gridiron, gates will open at 3 P.M., and kickoff for this unique sporting environment is scheduled for 6 P.M.

GAME DETAILS: Presented by MartinFed, this will be the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools in a rivalry that dates back to 1949. North Alabama currently holds a 1-3 record in their first season at the Division I level, while Jacksonville State comes in with a 5-1 mark. Due to required safety protocols for the field layout, all offensive drives will be played in one direction towards the first base dugout. For fans not attending in person, the game will be broadcasted live on the ESPN+ streaming platform.

TICKETS AND HOSPITALITY: Limited single-game tickets, starting at $20, are still available for purchase online at trashpandasbaseball.com or in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office. The Trash Pandas use a digital ticketing system for entry, and all information about accessing your digital tickets can be viewed here. Premium hospitality spaces are also available for those who want an upgraded experience in this one-of-a-kind college football atmosphere. Fans can contact the Trash Pandas front office at 256-325-1403 option 2 to reserve their spots. A capacity crowd of about 10,000 is expected at Toyota Field on Saturday night.

PARKING AND TAILGATING: In keeping with true college football tradition, fans are welcome to tailgate in the Toyota Field parking lots. Parking will open on a first-come, first-served basis at 11 A.M., and the cost is $15 per vehicle at entry. Cash is not accepted - only credit, debit, or mobile tap-to-pay. Only one parking spot per vehicle is allowed for purchase - buying multiple spots for tailgating room is not permitted. Each section of the parking lot will be closed off once it is filled, which will allow fans to safely set up their respective tailgates in the open area between rows. RV parking will be located in the grass lot off Stadium Way for $20 per vehicle. North Alabama's pregame "Lion Walk" ceremony takes place at 3:30 P.M., starting near the Trustmark VIP Entrance and finishing at the main Pepsi Gate.

ENTRY AND BAG POLICIES: All gates will open at 3 P.M. on Saturday, and fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early to help expedite security lines. Toyota Field has a Clear Bag Policy, which can be viewed in full here. Each ticketed entrant is allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", or a one-gallon clear freezer bag. In addition, fans may carry a small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a strap. Re-entry will not be permitted, and no outside food or drink is allowed.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE: Concessions will be available for purchase all throughout Toyota Field. Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grill, All-Stars, and Champy's concession stands will all be open, as well as numerous food and beverage portables around the 360-degree concourse. Alcohol is available to purchase for fans 21 and older. All-you-can-eat food options are also available as part of premium hospitality seating areas. Toyota Field is a cashless venue - only credit, debit, or mobile tap-to-pay will be accepted at concessions.

