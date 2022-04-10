Norfolk Splits Series With Charlotte After 5-4 Defeat

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (3-3) dropped the series finale, 5-4, against the Charlotte Knights (3-3) to split the opening series of the season at Harbor Park.

Four of the six games were decided by two runs or fewer, with the Tides going 2-2 in such contests.

The teams exchanged solo home runs in the second, with Patrick Kivlehan going deep for the Knights and Jacob Nottingham bringing the game level in the home half, in his first career at-bat in the Baltimore organization.

Nottingham would later single in the fourth and walk in the sixth. He ended his Tides debut going 2-for-3.

The Knights re-gained the lead with a three-run fourth, but the Tides responded with three runs in the fifth. Tyler Nevin singled home Patrick Dorrian, and Robert Neustrom tied the contest with a two-out two-run homer.

After ranking second on the Tides last season with 52 RBI, Nevin has driven in four runs in his first two games of the 2022 campaign.

Zac Lowther got the start for the Tides, making his season debut. He took no-decision, allowing three runs on three hits in 3.1 innings of work. He struck out two batters and walked two.

Kevin Smith, in his first relief appearance of the season, worked 4.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Despite his solid outing out of the bullpen, he takes the loss.

Terrin Vavra went 2-for-4 and has multi-hit performances in two-straight games.

Norfolk will back in action on Tuesday night, after tomorrow's scheduled off day, taking on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in their first road game of the season. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, -.--) makes his first start of the season for the Tides. He faces RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0, 0.00) who takes the mound for the RailRiders.

POSTGAME NOTES

LONG RELIEF: After Kevin Smith worked 4.0 innings today, the Tides have had three pitchers work at least 4.0 innings out of bullpen this season. Those pitchers have combined to allow two earned runs over 12.0 innings.

CLOSE CALLS: Four of the first games of the 2022 season have been decided by two runs or fewer, with the Tides going 2-2 in such games. In one-run games, the Tides are 2-1. They went 14-23 in such games last season.

CLOGGING THE BASEPATHS: After walking nine batters in last night's contest, the Tides pitching staff walked eight batters in today's game. It is the first time since May 29-30, 2011, that Tides pitchers have walked at least eight batters in back-to-back games.

