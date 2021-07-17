Norfolk Falls to Memphis Again Despite 10 Hits

The Norfolk Tides are struggling to find a win, losing their seventh straight game after a, 9-5, loss to the Memphis Redbirds. The Tides put up 10 hits in the game, their most since July 9 vs. Durham.

Three runs were scored by Memphis to take the early lead. Tides starter Kevin Smith would walk Lane Thomas and Juan Yepez, who then executed a double steal. Thomas scored on a sacrifice fly by Conner Capel. Kramer Robertson hit an RBI single to score Yepez. Ali Sanchez would score later in the inning on a wild pitch by Mickey Jannis, who relieved Smith after 0.2 innings. Jannis would go on to throw 4.1 scoreless relief innings

The Tides wouldn't score until Jahmai Jones launched the first pitch of the sixth inning deep to center field for a home run, with an estimated distance of 416 feet. It was Jones' sixth home run of the season and in this series he is hitting .400 (8-for-20) with six runs, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two RBI and a walk.

Memphis would pile on four runs in the bottom of the seventh. After back-to-back singles, Yepez hit a two-run double. He would score on an Evan Mendoza single. Robertson would score later in the inning on an error to put the Redbirds up, 7-1.

The Tides answered with two runs in the top of the eighth inning when Seth Mejias-Brean laced a line drive down the right field line to score Jones and Rylan Bannon, who reached on a double and walk respectively. However, two more runs would score for Memphis in the eighth inning on a two-run homer by Nolan Gorman, putting them up over Norfolk, 9-3.

Norfolk would score two more runs in the top of the ninth inning when Tyler Nevin hit a two-run double. Nevin finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. His performance wasn't enough to bolster a comeback, with the Tides losing, 9-5 to Memphis.

Tomorrow's series finale starts at 3:05 p.m ET, with RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.23) pitching for the Tides while LHP Zack Thompson (0-6, 8.49) throwing for the Redbirds.

