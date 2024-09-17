None Shall Pass!: Hartford Athletic's Renan Ribeiro Is USL Championship Player of the Week

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 28 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Hartford Athletic goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording 10 saves across two shutouts as Hartford continued its push toward the postseason positions in the Eastern Conference.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.