Non-Profit Spotlight: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

February 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





Eau Claire Express Non-Profit Fundraising is back again this year in a big way. During the 2020 preseason, the Express will begin spotlighting the non-profit organizations in our community that will be fundraising at the park this summer. You do not have to be a member of these organizations in order to take advantage of their ticket deals and support your neighbors, simply use the organization's unique promo code when purchasing tickets on their fundraising day, and voila, you've supported your friends, neighbors, and community members.

Join the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Friday, June 12th at 7:05 during our game against the La Crosse Loggers. There are two unique ticket packages available for this fundraiser.

Ticket Package 1: $12 Grandstand Ticket + Hat

Ticket Package 2: $17 Grandstand Ticket + Sandwich, popcorn and soda/water

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Eau Claire Express office or website using promo code: girlscouts20

For more information contact Sammi Costello at 715-839-7788 or at Sammi@eauclaireexpress.com.

Keep a lookout in the upcoming weeks for more Non-Profit Spotlights.

