Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Least of These: Presented by American National Insurance

The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Least Of These as this week's Non-Profit Heroes award winner, presented by American National Insurance.

Least Of These is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County--one of the fastest growing counties in Missouri-- and the cities of Nixa and Ozark, serving over 850 families a month in a normal year. But in 2020 during COVID-19, Least Of These has seen an increase of 32% in families requesting assistance and a 116% increase in food distribution to meet those needs.

"Least Of These continues to serve the most vulnerable in our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Least Of These Executive Director Kristy Carter said. "The way our clients receive food is different right now, but the amount of food and the support each family feels when dealing with us has not changed. It is our commitment to continue to serve families in need in Christian County.'

"We have created and are following an emergency response plan to help those who are faced with food insecurity. As these times are scary and unknown, we will continue to provide food and hopefully remove that fear and anxiety."

To learn more about the impact Least Of These has had in Christian County during the COVID-19 pandemic or to get involved, click the link below.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

Each selected hero will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an Ashley HomeStore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game, all presented by American National Insurance.

