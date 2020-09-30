Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Kids' Harbor: Presented by American National Insurance

The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Kids' Harbor as this week's Non-Profit Heroes award winner, presented by American National Insurance.

Kids' Harbor serves children who are reported victims of all types of abuse, witness to violent crime, drug endangerment and/or physical or mental neglect. Unfortunately, child abuse does not stop during a pandemic. So Kids' Harbor has stepped up.

"While we have all been dramatically affected by the COVID pandemic, children have suffered the most," Kids' Harbor Board President Tim Thompson said. "Not only do they have to deal with the crisis but we know abuse has gone un-reported while kids have been locked down. Our staff has worked tirelessly to figure out how to serve and protect them, all while having to adapt and overcome these challenges we all face.'

"The support from the Cardinals and American Nationa Insurancel is incredibly helpful in getting this crucial message out. Please be aware and alert for signs of abuse and if you see something, say something."

To learn more about the impact Kids' Harbor has had during the COVID-19 pandemic or to get involved, click the link below.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

Each selected hero will receive a digital media spotlight on Cardinals social media and SpringfieldCardinals.com in addition to an Ashley HomeStore Party Deck, a first pitch opportunity for one individual, and a video board photo during a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game, all presented by American National Insurance.

