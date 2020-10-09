Non-Profit Hero of the Week: Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield: Presented by American National Insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and American National Insurance are excited to announce Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield as this week's Non-Profit Heroes award winner, presented by American National Insurance.

"On March 18, we closed our doors. On March 19, we opened new ones," Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield Brandy Harris said. "[COVID-19] has brought uncertainty and disruption to the communities we serve, but Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield's top priority has not changed: the well-being and safety of the children and families we serve."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield became a key local food distribution center during COVID-19, distributing over 40,000 meals to the Springfield community. They went on to create a phased opening to safely accommodate high-need families at their facilities. Now today, they are serving Springfield Public Schools students five days a week while providing virtual learning support and after-school programming.

The Non-Profit Heroes nomination process saw over 100 nominations come through for 49 individual local non-profits. The Cardinals and American National Insurance will recognize eight award-winning Non-Profit Heroes and two honorable mentions that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominees were local Southwest Missouri non-profit organizations who have made an impact on our community during COVID-19. You can keep track of all award winners at SpringfieldCardinals.com/heroes.

