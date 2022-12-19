Non-Profit Groups Earn in Excess of $400,000 Working Isotopes Park Concessions in '22

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that the 10 non-profit groups working concessions at Isotopes Park cumulatively raised 405,731 during the 2022 season.

Since the facility opened in 2003, stadium concessionaire Oak View Group has employed non-profit groups to operate many of the concessions stands at the ballpark, helping raise funds for their individual organizations. The cumulative amount raised by these non-profit groups since the Isotopes' inaugural 2003 season is now in excess of $4 million.

"We are extremely proud to have such a positive impact working with these groups and to allow them to have such meaningful fund raising opportunities," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "Our goal as an organization is to help the community in a multitude of ways, and we are very pleased with this initiative."

"Non-profit groups are a big part of our operation and are a key to the success of the ballpark," Oak View Group General Manager Brad Six said. "But the impact it has on the community and the charities the groups are working towards is very important to us."

Groups must work a minimum number of games and will then split the net proceeds from their concession stand with the Isotopes. Any groups interested in learning how they can raise money working concessions at Isotopes Park in 2023 can contact Brad Six at (505) 222-4032 or Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com.

