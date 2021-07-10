Noelvi Marte Homers in 8-5 WinÃÂ

July 10, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - Noelvi Marte lifted his eleventh home run in the 8-5 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Marte singled in the first inning for the Nuts (35-24) as part of a three-run frame against Ports (25-34) starter Pedro Santos (L, 2-2). Alberto Rodriguez brought home a run with a fielder's choice. Trent Tingelstad added a two-run single.

In the sixth, the Nuts added on when Marte singled home a run before Matt Scheffler whacked a two-run single. In the eighth Marte blasted a solo home run to cap his three-hit day.

Brayan Perez started the game for the Nuts. He did not allow a run in his first three innings. It was an RBI single in the fourth that knocked him out of the game. Kelvin Nunez (W, 4-1) followed out of the bullpen and issued a bases-loaded walk before working a scoreless fifth and sixth inning. In the seventh, Joshwan Wright homered to knock Nunez out of the game. Nolan Hoffman followed and retired all five he faced. Travis Kuhn finished the game for the Nuts in the ninth.

The six-game series finale on Sunday is at 6:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.