Noda Ends Long Night with Game-Winning Homer

Tulsa - Friday night's game between the Tulsa Noodlers and the Wichita Wind Surge began two hours late due to heavy rains that struck the downtown Tulsa area, but the fans who waited out the delay were rewarded for their patience with one of the year's best games.

Tulsa first baseman Justin Yurchak, drove in the game-tying run in extras as the Noodlers win 4-1.

In the fifth inning, The dramatic victory for the Noodlers evened the six-game series between the two clubs at 2-2. Wichita's lead over Tulsa in the Double-A Central standings now stands at four games while the season-long Coors Light Propeller Series between the two teams is even at 11 wins each.

Pitching was the story for both teams through the first seven innings. After the lengthy rain delay, Gus Varland started on the mound for the Noodlers, and he delivered his best outing of the season. He allowed just one hit with two strikeouts in three shutout innings. It was his longest outing of the season.

Mark Washington followed Varland to the mound and continued his dominant run out of the Tulsa bullpen. He allowed only one hit in two shutout innings while striking out four. It was his fifth straight scoreless outing, a stretch in which he has worked a combined nine innings while allowing just four hits and one walk with ten strikeouts.

Nick Robertson was next and kept the shutout going with two scoreless frames.

An impressive defensive play from the Wind Surge in the fourth inning kept Tulsa from taking the lead. The Noodlers loaded the bases with one out on a pair of singles from Miguel Vargas and Justin Yurchak and a walk to Noda. Jacob Amaya followed with a liner to left field that Wichita outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad came forward to catch before throwing a one-hop strike to the plate to also retire Vargas who tagged and tried to score on the fly out.

Wichita starting pitcher Austin Schulfer worked the first four innings and departed after the double play, but reliever Tyler Beck, who was pitching in his first Double-A game, kept the duel shutout going.

In the eighth, Wichita finally produced the game's first run when placed runner Austin Martin scored on BJ Boyd's base hit.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Wind Surge got within one strike of a win. With one out, Michael Busch walked to put runners at first and second, but Miguel Vargas flied out. Beck put Yurchak in a 0-2 hole before the Noodlers first baseman hit a bouncer that skipped past Wichita first baseman Andrew Bechtold. The base hit scored placed runner Hunter Feduccia to tie the score and bring Noda to the plate.

Noda delivered by turning on the second pitch from Beck and lining his team-leading 22nd home run of the season over the fence just to the right of straightaway center field to end a long night for both teams.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Tulsa pitchers combined to allow just five hits with one walk and ten strikeouts in the eight innings.

*The game featured just ten total hits with each team having five.

*There are eight games remaining between the two teams this season in the Propeller Series.

*Tulsa reliever Cyrillo Watson pitched the eighth inning and collected the win to improve his record to 3-1.

*Wichita catcher Roy Morales was removed from the game in the second inning after being struck by a pitch from Varland.

UP NEXT

The Propeller Series presented by Coors Light between will continue on Saturday, August 14 at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

The pitching matchup will be Wichita LHP Cole Sands (2-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. Tulsa RHP Jose Martinez (0-1, 18.00 ERA).

