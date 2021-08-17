Noda and Knack Lead Drillers Past Naturals

Tulsa - The Tulsa Drillers began the second half of their twelve-game homestand Tuesday night with the first of six games against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. In the opener, the Drillers pounded 15 hits, including Ryan Noda's fourth-inning grand slam, to back a strong outing from starting pitcher Landon Knack and defeated the Naturals 9-3 win at ONEOK Field.

Knack rebounded from his last outing, giving up just one hit in six scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The Drillers jumped on the board first, scoring two runs in the third inning. Following a leadoff single and a walk, Noda drove in the first run with a single. The second run scored one batter later on a failed double play attempt by the Naturals.

The Drillers increased the lead in the fourth by scoring five more runs. Justin Yurchak brought the first run in when he beat out a double-play attempt, allowing Jacob Amaya to score from third. The next two batters reached on a single and a walk to load the bases. Noda cleared them with Tulsa's fourth grand slam of the year to put the Drillers up 7-0.

Tulsa added another run in the sixth. Following a leadoff double from Busch, Hunter Feduccia brought him to the plate with a single, giving the Drillers an eight-run lead.

Tulsa plated its final run in the seventh on an RBI double from Miguel Vargas for a 9-0 lead.

The shutout for the Drillers ended in the eighth when the Naturals brought three runs to the plate off reliever Nick Robertson on a two-run double from Jeison Guzman and a RBI single by Meibrys Viloria.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The slam hit by Noda was his first of the season and hit team

leading 23rd homer of the year.

*Every player in the Tulsa lineup earned a hit in the game.

*With his two hits, Vargas increased his hitting streak to eight straight games. He is now hitting .424 during the streak.

*The Drillers had six hitters with two hits each.

*Kody Hoese was activated from the Injured List and was the designated hitter in the game, going 2-5. It was his first game since going on the IL on June 16.

UP NEXT

Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field.

