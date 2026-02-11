Noblesville Boom vs. Long Island Nets - Game Highlights
Published on February 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2026
- Boom Outlast Nets Behind Toney's Career Night - Noblesville Boom
- Herd Toppled by Squadron - Wisconsin Herd
- Charge Hold up Raptors for Win - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Win Third Straight Behind Trey Alexander's Season-High Performance - Birmingham Squadron
- Sean Pedulla Sets Franchise Assist Record and Ties Scoring Record in Back-To-Back Games against Skyhawks - Rip City Remix
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Deivon Smith from College Park Skyhawks - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Omier Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Cleveland Charge
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Eric Dixon from Greensboro Swarm - Memphis Hustle
- Greensboro Swarm Acquire Evan Gilyard II - Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Three-Game Win Streak Spoiled 124-130 by Austin Spurs - Iowa Wolves
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Utah Valley Suns: February 10, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Late OKC Run Sends Skyforce to Overtime Loss - Sioux Falls Skyforce
