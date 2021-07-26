Noah Bremer Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders righty Noah Bremer earned Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week honors with two scoreless outings in Amarillo.

The Berkeley, California native threw a total of 6.2 runless frames between two relief appearances on July 20th and July 25th, picking up wins in both games. He ceded just two hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

Overall this season, Bremer is 3-1 with a 4.71 ERA over his 14 games with one start. In the month of July, he is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in four games with 13 strikeouts to three walks over 11.1 innings.

A sixth-round selection of the Rangers in 2017, Bremer went to the University of Washington, where he was a 2017 All-Pac-12 selection. That year, he led the team with a 3.15 ERA, striking out 103 over his 103.0 innings. In his three years as a Husky, the right hander went 16-11 with a 2.88 ERA over 47 games, 40 of which were starts.

Bremer is the second RoughRiders player to be selected as the Double-A Central Player or Pitcher of the Week in 2021, joining Cole Winn, who earned the honor on May 31st.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders travel across the state from Amarillo to take on the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:35 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter for the series opener.

For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

