No Way Through!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 24 Nominees
August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Some familiar names rose to the top of the list in Week 24 of the USL Championship season after a week of spectacular saves highlighted the quality of the league's shot-stoppers. We've picked out four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
