No Way Past! Monterey Bay F.C.'s Antony Siaha Is the USL Championship's Player of the Week
June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 13 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Monterey Bay F.C. goalkeeper Antony Siaha voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording 13 saves across a pair of shutouts against the Charleston Battery and New Mexico United as his side earned a four-point week.
