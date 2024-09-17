No Player Has Ever Won Back-To-Back Championship MVPs... Until Now

September 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Brett Dobson put up an unbelievable performance in cage in the 2024 Cash App Championship Game (17 saves, 68%). Relive every single one of his saves as the Utah Archers defended their title.

