NO ONE Can Touch Alford #cfl
Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Roughriders Release Dohnte Meyers for NFL Opportunity
- Riders Sign WR Ali Jennings III
- Riders Add Two on Defence
- From Champion to Coach: Micah Johnson Retires
- Riders Sign WR Siaosi Mariner