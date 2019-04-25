No Hitter: 'Dogs Beat Binghamton 2-0

Binghamton, NY - Kyle Hart (6.2 IP), Daniel McGrath (1.1 IP), and Adam Lau (1 IP) combined to no-hit the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-6), as the Portland Sea Dogs (5-11) won the road trip opener, 2-0, Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium.

The no-hitter was the fourth in team history:

8/8/99 vs. Trenton Brad Penny (6 IP) Luis Arroyo (3 IP)

8/13/01 @ Binghamton Josh Beckett (7 IP) Brandon Bowe (IP) Aaron Scheffer (IP)

4/3/14 @ Reading Henry Owens (6 IP)

4/25/19 @ Binghamton Kyle Hart (6.2 IP) Daniel McGrath (IP) Adam Lau (IP)

Hart (1-3) allowed one walk, two hit batters, and fanned six over his 6.2 IP. The win was his first of the season in his fourth start. McGrath (hold #1) retired all four batters faced, stranding a runner at third base to end the seventh. Lau (save #1) gave up a one-out walk to Sam Haggerty but fanned Andrew Gimenez, and got Mike Paez on a fly out to RF Aneury Tavarez to end the game.

The Sea Dogs cracked the ice in the seventh inning off losing pitcher Mike Gibbons (2-2). Bobby Dalbec (2-for-4) singled, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on a single from Luke Tendler. In the ninth, Tender's sacrifice fly scored Dalbec, who advanced on two wild pitches.

Tate Matheny went 3-for-4, and Jhon Nunez added two hits for the Sea Dogs. The 9-inning no-hitter was the first as a Red Sox affiliate.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) play game two of their series on Friday night with a 7:05 PM first pitch from NYSEG Stadium. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-2, 8.78) takes on RHP Harol Gonzalez (1-0, 3.24). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:50 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

