No doubt about it.: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 25 Winner: Luke McCormick - Texoma FC
Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 28, 2025
- Know Before You Go: August 30 Match - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Forward Madison FC Extends Partnership with UW Credit Union - Forward Madison FC
- New Date Announced for Hearts Match against Spokane Velocity - Portland Hearts of Pine
- No Goals Scored Between No. 3 Knoxville and No. 4 Naples - One Knoxville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.