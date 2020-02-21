No Convenience Fees for Online Single Game Ticket Orders on Monday, February 24th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that they'll be offering fans a 'no convenience fee' special for online single game ticket purchases on Monday, February 24th. The 24-hour special will begin at 12:00 a.m. on Monday and will end at 11:59 p.m. Single game tickets are currently being sold exclusively at www.nwanaturals.com until Saturday, March 7th.

Single game ticket prices (excluding special events) on Monday are as follows:

- Home Plate Super Premium - $13.75

- Dugout Super Premium - $12.75

- Dugout Premium - $10.75

- 1B/3B Reserved - $8.75

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $7.75

* Blackout dates include May 16th, June 26th, July 4th, July 5th, July 11th, July 25th, and August 22nd

The special 'no fee' offer is for any game during the upcoming season with the exception of the blackout dates listed above and home games on Wednesday, April 22nd, Monday, May 4th, Wednesday, May 13th, and Thursday, June 4th as individual tickets to those games have yet to be put on sale to the public.

Fans can also purchase pre-paid parking passes as well as meal combos online with their tickets.

The 2020 version of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will debut at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

