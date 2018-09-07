No Celebration as Saints Blanked in Game 3 5-0, Lead Series 2-1

September 7, 2018 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





GARY, IN - The St. Paul Saints know what a difficult ballpark U.S. Steel Yard can be for opposing offenses. On Friday Night in Game 3 of the North Division Series the Saints were blanked in a playoff game for the first time since Game 4 of the 2011 American Association Championship Series as they lost 5-0 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Saints still lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

The Saints managed just six singles on the night and had one man reach second base and that was in the third. Joey Wong led off the third inning with a single to right. Max Murphy hit into a fielder's choice and that was followed by a single from Kyle Barrett to put runners at first and second. Burt Reynolds would strike out and then Brady Shoemaker smashed one to the deepest part of the ballpark, but center fielder D.K. Carey made a running catch on the warning track to end the inning.

The RailCats, on the other hand, were able to string together hits in the first to get to Saints starter Jake Matthys. Carey led off the inning with a single to left. Alex Crosby singled to right putting runners at first and second. Tillman Pugh gave the RailCats a 1-0 lead with a single to left.

In the second Randy Santiesteban doubled to left and was sacrificed to third. A walk to Cole Fabio put runners at the corners with one out. Carey then dropped down a bunt single up along first that scored Santiesteban making it 2-0. With two outs Pugh made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

The RailCats tacked on to their lead in the fifth with another two-out base hit. Pugh, who finished the night 3-4, led off with a single to center. With two outs Wilfredo Gimenez doubled to left putting runners at second and third. Santiesteban then bounced one up the middle scoring both runners and putting the game away.

The teams will meet in Game 4 of the North Division Series on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. The Saints send RHP Trevor Foss (4-2, 3.04) to the mound and the RailCats are TBA. The game can be heard on Alt 93.3 FM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.