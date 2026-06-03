USL United Soccer League Championship

No Broken Hearts this Time: Hat Trick

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Third time's the charm! On this episode of Hat Trick, presented by Tiger Balm, host Datti Jinkiri dives into how USL League One's Portland Hearts of Pine finally got the best of the USL Championship's Rhode Island FC to put themselves at the top of the Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 5 Standings. Cup action continues this weekend on ESPN+.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026


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