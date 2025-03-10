NLL Top Plays: Week 15

Tom Schreiber put on a show! His Around-the-World assist and Behind-the-Back goal both land in the Top Plays of the Week!

Schreiber Behind-the-Back Goal Dickson One-Handed Goal Schreiber Around-the-World Assist Bucky Behind-the-Back Assist to Air Byrne MacIntosh One-Handed Dunk

