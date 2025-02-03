NLL Top Plays: Week 10

The Top Plays of Week 10's NLL action.

#1: Fraser | Behind-the-back Goal #2: McConvey | One-Handed Finish #3: Lee | Diving Goal #4: Peshko | Behind-the-back Goal #5 Geddie | 180 Foot Assist

