NLL Top 50 Plays: 9

August 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







At #9, we travel to a Week 3 contest that took the Seals across the country to Banditland, Wes Berg sniped a BTB shot from what felt like the West Coast.

Berg's hat trick was his first of the season in route to a year that he notched 108 points.

