NLL Top 50 Plays: #8
August 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
In a late push for the playoffs, the Vancouver Warriors revitalized their year by winning 5 of their final 6 games.
The charge was led by their top scorer, Keegan Bal. He notched 42 points in those 5 games. He takes the #8 spot in the #NLLTop50 after beating 3 defenders.
Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Warriors' 2023 Draft Picks Brayden Laity and Connor O'Toole Prepare for Minto Cup in Coquitlam - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Warriors Stories
- Warriors' 2023 Draft Picks Brayden Laity and Connor O'Toole Prepare for Minto Cup in Coquitlam
- Reid Bowering and Adam Charalambides Reminisce About their Battle at the 2016 Minto Cup
- Warriors Announce the Formation of Vancouver Warriors Elite Academy
- After a Season of Great Gains, Aden Walsh Re-Signs with Warriors
- Brayden Laity's Livin' the Dream Re-Signing with Warriors