NLL Top 50 Plays: #8

August 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







In a late push for the playoffs, the Vancouver Warriors revitalized their year by winning 5 of their final 6 games.

The charge was led by their top scorer, Keegan Bal. He notched 42 points in those 5 games. He takes the #8 spot in the #NLLTop50 after beating 3 defenders.

