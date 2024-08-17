NLL Top 50 Plays: 7

August 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







He set a career-high mark in points this past season with highlights to remember. Needless to say, a jumping shot through the legs deserves a spot on our list. Chris Cloutier grabs the 7 spot in the NLL Top 50.

Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.