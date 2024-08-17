NLL Top 50 Plays: 6

August 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Nick Rose earned Goalie of the Year honors this past season... Might we remind you of one of the reasons? He takes the #6 spot in the NLL Top 50.

