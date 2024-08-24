NLL Top 50 Plays: 3

August 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







We travel back to opening weekend for another SportsCenter featured play... The speed, the awareness, the no-look shot

Take a bow, Ryan -- You grabbed our Number 3 spot in the Top 50.

Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.