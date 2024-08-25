NLL Top 50 Plays: 2

August 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

New York Riptide YouTube Video







After being traded to the Big Apple just before the new year, Keogh patented the through-the-legs shot from his very first goal with his new team.

Touch the Turf, Stephen. Your SportsCenter Top 10 play takes our #2 spot in the best 50.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.