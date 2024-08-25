NLL Top 50 Plays: 1

August 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







"I've seen a lot of goals... I haven't seen many that look like that." -- What a way to sum up the #1 play of the 2024 NLL Season.

Byrne BTB Pass, Chase Fraser Around the World.

Who's ready to do it all over again this year?

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.