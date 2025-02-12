NLL Box out with Maki and Coop: Episode 1
February 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Maki and Coop talk through their biggest takeaways from Week 11; Jake Withers of the Halifax Thunderbirds joins them; A look ahead to Week 12 and the Valentine's Day-loaded weekend.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
