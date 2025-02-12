NLL Box out with Maki and Coop: Episode 1

February 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Maki and Coop talk through their biggest takeaways from Week 11; Jake Withers of the Halifax Thunderbirds joins them; A look ahead to Week 12 and the Valentine's Day-loaded weekend.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.