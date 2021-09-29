Nitro Circus roars into Jackson Field Friday!

LANSING, Mich. - The Nitro Circus "You Got This" Tour roars into Jackson® Field™ in downtown Lansing at 7 p.m. this Friday, October 1!

Nitro Circus presents an unforgettable show of world-class athletes in FMX, BMX, skate, scooter and more pulling off record-breaking feats and spectacular stunts on two massive ramps on Jackson® Field™, with the Giganta Ramp sending FMX riders soaring 75 feet through the air.

"We're pumped to welcome Nitro Circus to Lansing," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. "It's going to be an amazing night, and it's just the start of Jackson® Field™ opening to experiences beyond the Lugnuts."

Tickets purchased in advance of Friday are $5 off, with ticket prices ranging from $79 for advance VIP tickets to $29 for advance general admission tickets. To purchase tickets, visit www.lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

Gates open to VIP ticket-holders at 4:30 p.m, welcomed into a special "Mic'd Up Live" session with the Nitro Circus stars as they prepare for the main event. Gates for all other ticket-holders open at 6 p.m.

Co-founded in 2003 by Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has grown into multiplatform adrenaline-producing phenomenon, selling out stadiums on five continents, airing in over 60 countries, with over three million tickets sold to date. For more information, visit www.nitrocircus.com.

For more information on Friday's event, visit lansinglugnuts.com.

