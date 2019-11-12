Nitro Circus Coming to GNF in 2020

November 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, NV - As spring temperatures heat up so will the action as Nitro Circus is headed across North America with its explosive 'You Got This' tour, and the only way to truly experience it is live. Witness Nitro's thrill-loving daredevils brave the world's largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss! Need a taste? Click here.

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic'd Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic'd Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before. Hear from some of Nitro's athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic'd Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

Be the first to get the best seats in the house - tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00AM PST. To take part in the special advanced ticket sale sign up at NitroCircus.com.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday December 6th, at 10:00AM PST at NitroCircus.com. Schedule: Reno, NV Greater Nevada Field May 30th, 2020

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

