Ninth Inning Rally Secures Come-From-Behind Win

WINSTON-SALEM- The Asheville Tourists scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning for a dramatic come-from-behind 6-3 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night. Asheville trailed 3-1 entering the top of the ninth; however, the Tourists loaded the bases for Jose Alvarez who hit a two-run double to tie the game. The Tourists padded their lead with three more and won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Starting pitcher Colton Gordon was outstanding for Asheville. The left-hander made his High-A debut and reeled off a career-high nine strikeouts across five innings. Gordon did not allow a hit over the first four innings and his only blemish was a two-out hanging breaking ball that was hit for a three-run Home Run in the fifth.

Asheville's lone run over the first eight innings was scored in the top of the fourth. Colin Barber walked, stole second, and scored on a Joey Loperfido RBI double. The Tourists went to their bullpen in the sixth inning and brought in Jacob DeLabio who also made his Asheville debut. DeLabio pitched a scoreless frame and faced the minimum.

Diosmerky Taveras took over in the seventh and worked two scoreless innings to keep the Tourists deficit at two. After Alvarez tied the game in the ninth, Luis Guerrero and Zach Daniels both worked bases loaded walks. JC Correa added a Sacrifice Fly for good measure. Taveras shut the game down in the bottom of the ninth for his fourth win of the season.

The Tourists held the Dash to only two hits in the game. Loperfido and Alvarez both finished the contest 2-for-4 for Asheville.

