Ninth inning rally falls short

August 24, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Clinton, IA - A ninth inning rally by the Clinton LumberKings came up 90 feet short with the tying run left on at third in a 4-3 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday night at Ashford University Field. Timber Rattlers (31-30, 62-68) pitching combined to strikeout 17 LumberKings (27-34, 66-65) batters to take the series opener.

Wisconsin pushed across the game's first run in the top of the first against LumberKings starter Scott Boches. Eddie Silva opened the game up by reaching on a throwing error by catcher Rainis Silva. He then moved to third on a ground out and flyout and scored on a Boches wild pitch.

In the bottom of the second, the LumberKings tied the game against Timber Rattlers starter Aaron Ashby. Ariel Sandoval singled with one out in the inning and was followed three pitches later by a Johnny Adams RBI double down the line at third.

Ashby settled down following the second inning run and did not allow another Clinton run over his six innings of work. He went on to set a new professional career high for strikeouts with 12 while surrendering just five hits and walking one.

Wisconsin took their second lead of the night in the top of the sixth. Boches began the inning and surrendered back-to-back doubles to break a 1-1 tie and put the Timber Rattlers on top. Randy Bell followed out of the bullpen and held Wisconsin to just the one run in the inning.

The LumberKings tied the score in the bottom of the seventh on a Connor Hoover RBI single to right with two out in the inning against Timber Rattlers reliever Michael Petersen.

Petersen (2-1) was charged with a blown save for his one inning of work but benefited form the Timber Rattlers eighth inning two-run rally to earn his second win of the season.

Adonis De La Cruz worked the final two innings for Clinton and allowed a pair of runs in the top of the eighth on a two-run single by Chad McClanahan. For his time De La Cruz (3-4) was given the loss, his fourth of the year.

The LumberKings rallied in the bottom of the ninth with two out against Christian Meister. Rainis Silva began the rally by being hit by a pitch and was moved to third on a Hoover single to right. Matt Sanders extended the rally with a bloop single to right that put runners at the corners. Meister then struck out Zach Scott to end the game and earn his first save of the season.

The LumberKings will meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night at Ashford University Field. Clinton will throw right-hander Tyler Jackson (1-2, 5.79) while the Timber Rattlers will counter with lefty Wilfred Salamna (0-2, 7.71). Game time is slated for 6:30 PM. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 PM with the pregame show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.