Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short as Blue Crabs Hang on to Beat Ducks

August 4, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4-3 on Wednesday evening in the second of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Southern Maryland jumped out in front 3-0 versus Long Island starting pitcher Brendan Feldmann in the bottom half of the second inning by way of a sacrifice fly off the bat of Joe DeLuca and a two-out, two-run triple produced by Cesar Trejo. The Blue Crabs made it 4-0 in their favor in the home half of the fifth frame with what proved to be a critical insurance run as Michael Baca hustled down the line from third base on a wild pitch thrown by Feldman after Baca led off the inning reaching by way of an error.

Long Island fought to within 4-3 in the top of the ninth against the bullpen duo of Endrys Briceno and Mat Latos as the Flock were able to get the first three batters to reach courtesy of a Hector Sanchez double, a Sal Giardina free pass, and a Jesse Berardi base knock. With three Ducks on the pond, Johnni Turbo drove in Sanchez by way of an RBI groundout, and Vladimiar Frias followed with a two-run base hit that allowed Giardina and Berardi to cross the plate. A pinch-hit single from Nick Bottari put the tying-run in Frias ninety feet away at third with two down, but Latos induced Deibinson Romero to pop out to Kent Blackstone as the Blue Crabs closer shut the door for his 12th save in as many opportunities.

Southern Maryland starter Daryl Thompson (7-2) picked up the victory after not allowing a run in seven plus innings of work on just five hits given up, walking three and striking out six. Feldmann (4-2) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits in five innings pitched, walking two while striking out three and tossing two wild pitches along with committing a pair of balks.

Berardi, Sanchez, and Lew Ford had two hits apiece, while Frias reached base twice, extending his hitting streak to 11 straight games and his on-base streak to 14 consecutive contests overall.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs conclude their three-game set on Thursday morning. Game time is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (1-1, 4.82) toes the rubber for the Flock against Blue Crabs righty Sam Burton (3-5, 7.29). Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 10, to begin a four-game set with the Blue Crabs. Game one of the single admission doubleheader is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. Game two will begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. It's Irish Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court, and a Triple Play Tuesday. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

