Ninth Inning Push Not Enough, Hammerheads Lose Game Three

The Hammerheads inched closer in game three against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, but a late-inning rally attempt fell short, resulting in a 3-2 loss.

In Humberto Mejia's second start and third appearance with the Hammerheads, he went seven innings with six hits and three earned runs. The recent Clinton promotion had several strong moments, with three 3-up-3-down innings spaced throughout his start, but took the loss with the three runs he allowed.

Taylor Braley closed the game with two scoreless innings, allowing only one it and striking out three, setting the Hammerheads up for a chance to come back in the bottom of the ninth.

The Hammerheads continued their scoring drought for the first eight innings, but took advantage of the struggling Stone Crabs battery in the ninth.

After Nick Fortes and Jerar Encarnacion walked, Lazaro Alonso hit a single to load the bases and Demetrius Sims batted in Fortes for the first run.

James Nelson walked to load up the bases again, and a passed ball scored Encarnacion to make the score 2-3 with runners on second and third. Charlotte walked Jhonny Santos to load up the bases for the final time, but a strikeout ended the Hammerheads hopes at a rally comeback win.

Lazaro Alonso was the most productive offensively, going 3-4 with an important hit in the ninth. For the rest of the hits, Santos went 2-4 and Sims hit a single.

Miami Marlins catcher Chad Wallach made an MLB rehab appearance, starting as catcher for Jupiter tonight.

Jupiter will finish the series against Charlotte tomorrow with a 1:00pm game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For tickets, visit jupiterhammerheads.com/tickets.

