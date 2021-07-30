Ninth Inning Home Runs Doom Frogs, 11-9

EVERETT, Wash. - Two ninth-inning home runs put the Eugene Emeralds (43-32) ahead of the Everett AquaSox (49-25), ultimately defeating them 11-9.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs hopped ahead in the bottom of the first, starting with Jake Anchia's three-run home run. Justin Lavey drove in the fourth run with a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI single from Joseph Rosa. Kennie Taylor drove in the last run of the inning with a line drive to right field, putting the 'Sox ahead 6-0.

Eugene chipped away at the deficit in the second, scoring five runs off home runs from Carter Aldrete and Tyler Fitzgerald. The score remained 6-5 until the bottom of the fourth; Anchia crushed his second homer of the game and Connor Hoover scored on an RBI single, extending the Frogs' lead to 9-5.

The Emeralds scored their sixth run in the sixth inning when Robert Emery hit a ground ball to center field, driving in Aldrete. A three-run homer from Franklin Labour followed by a solo shot from Heath Quinn in the top of the ninth put Eugene ahead, 10-9. Emery drove in the final run of the game with an RBI single to right field.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Levi Stoudt pitched 5.2 innings, striking out six batters. At the plate, Anchia led the way, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Friday, July 30 for their fifth of seven games against the Eugene Emeralds. Every Friday home game is Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Tie-Dye Webbly POP! Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon.

