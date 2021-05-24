Ninth-Inning Comeback Secures Series Win

A five-run top of the ninth inning propelled the Giants to a thrilling 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park. Luis Matos put San Jose ahead with a two-RBI single before Ricardo Genoves smacked a three-run home run to cap the ninth-inning scoring for the Giants. With the win, San Jose (11-7) claimed four out of six from Fresno in the series and finished with an 8-4 record during their 12-game road trip.

The Giants trailed for the majority of Sunday's game as Fresno plated single runs in the second and fourth innings to build a 2-0 lead. San Jose stranded eight runners on base, including five in scoring position, over the first seven innings before finally breaking through in the top of the eighth. A dropped infield pop up hit by Genoves with one out that was officially ruled as a single jumpstarted the eighth-inning rally for the Giants. Luis Toribio followed by grounding out to advance Genoves to second. Fresno then summoned their closer Juan Mejia, who had a 0.00 ERA and was a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season, from the bullpen. Mejia though issued a walk to Alex Canario before Harrison Freed was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Then with Edison Mora at the plate, Mejia uncorked a wild pitch allowing Genoves to score San Jose's first run of the contest. However, with the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Mejia settled down to strikeout Mora on a 3-2 pitch to keep the Grizzlies ahead.

In the bottom of the eighth, a pivotal play at the plate kept the Giants within one run to set-up the ninth-inning rally. Fresno's Julio Carreras attempted to score from second on Grant Lavigne's single, but the left fielder Freed fired a perfect strike to the plate to nail the runner and keep the margin at 2-1.

San Jose then mounted their dramatic rally in the top of the ninth against Mejia to move in front. Jimmy Glowenke led off with a single to left before Abdiel Layer laced a single down the right field line to put runners on the corners. After a Mejia wild pitch moved Layer to second, Marco Luciano worked a full-count walk to load the bases. Matos was up next and on the eighth pitch of his at-bat, he singled sharply up the middle to easily score both Glowenke and Layer giving the Giants a 3-2 lead. San Jose wasn't done though as Genoves followed by launching a fly ball over the fence in left for a three-run homer. The home run, Genoves' second of the season, stretched the Giants advantage to 6-2.

Fresno managed to cut the San Jose lead in half in the bottom of the ninth when Daniel Montano connected for a two-out, two-run home run to deep right off of Austin Reich. Bladimir Restituyo though followed by grounding out to second on a slick fielding play by Glowenke as he ranged up the middle to end the game and leave the potential tying run in the on-deck circle.

GIANTS NOTES

Ninth-Inning Comeback

Sunday's triumph marked the Giants' first victory the season when trailing after eight innings.

Homer Happy

San Jose hit 20 home runs during their 12-game road trip. The Giants' 22 homers overall this season lead Low-A West.

Hitting Standouts

Ricardo Genoves (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Abdiel Layer (3-for-5) had three hits apiece to lead San Jose offensively on Sunday. Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-4) also had a multi-hit game. The Giants out-hit the Grizzlies by a 13-9 margin.

On The Mound

Ryan Murphy started on the mound for San Jose and delivered another quality start. The right-hander worked six innings with two runs (both earned) and five hits allowed. He walked none and struck out seven during his 80-pitch outing. Murphy now owns a 2.18 ERA in four starts this season with an outstanding 28-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 2/3 innings. Ivan Armstrong (1-0) was credited with the win out of the bullpen after tossing scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a 12-game homestand against the Lake Elsinore Storm (May 25-30) and Modesto Nuts (June 1-6). Tuesday's series opener versus the Storm is a 6:30 PM first pitch.

