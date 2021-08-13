Ninth-inning comeback falls short as Vosler homers again

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (38-48) dug themselves out of last place in the division for the first time in over a month, but a loss on Friday night sent the Salt Lake Bees (39-47) one game ahead.

Righty Matt Shoemaker returned to his old stomping grounds to face the club he made 71 starts for between 2010 and 2016. The Bees teed off for six extra-base hits including two home runs as they tagged the former Los Angeles Angel for seven earned over four and some frames. The initial blow came off the bat of Luis Rengifo, whose second-inning three-run homer gave Salt Lake a brief lead.

A half inning later, third baseman Jason Vosler would launch his own three-run shot - this one to straight-away center field for his fifth homer in his last 10 games. But the Bees quickly regained the lead thanks to an RBI triple from Kean Wong and a double-steal attempt.

Sacramento made it interesting in the ninth, stringing together four singles to plate three runs and bring Steven Duggar to the plate as the tying run. But Jose Marte got the River Cats outfielder to strike out on three pitches to end the ballgame.

The River Cats will be back at it Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark facing Salt Lake righty Felix Peña. Sacramento has yet to name a starter. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live on online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Vosler has been on a tear since being optioned by San Francisco on August 1. In 11 games, the versatile infielder has raked 12 hits including five home runs and two doubles. He's also drawn seven walks to help increase his OPS to just under 1.000.

