Nine Recent TinCaps Ranked Among MLB's Top 100 Prospects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Nine recent TinCaps players are among Major League Baseball's Top 100 prospects, according to MLB.com's latest rankings. Out of Minor League Baseball's 160 teams, no one else has had as many Top 100 prospects as Fort Wayne.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. headlines the list of San Diego Padres prospects who've played for the TinCaps. Tatis is rated as the No. 2 prospect in baseball, behind only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2017, Tatis, who was just 18 years old at the time, was a Midwest League All-Star and set a Fort Wayne franchise record for home runs in a season with 21. Tatis spent the 2018 season in Double-A and is expected to make his big league debut for the Padres at some point in 2019.

"We pride ourselves in making the fan experience at Parkview Field one that's affordable and fun for people of all ages and interests, regardless of whether or not they're passionate about baseball," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "That said, it shouldn't go unnoticed that we've had the fortune of witnessing some very special talents here thanks to the Padres, not to mention some pretty good guys on the visiting side from time to time as well."

Guerrero played at Parkview Field as a visitor with the Lansing Lugnuts in 2017. TinCaps players included, 49 of MLB's Top 100 prospects have come through the Midwest League.

Meanwhile, the Padres have the top-rated farm system in baseball and are the first team ever to have 10 prospects in the Top 100. (Catcher Francisco Mejia is No. 26 on the list. He was acquired in a trade last July from the Cleveland Indians while in Triple-A. Mejia played against the TinCaps in 2015 and '16 while with the Lake County Captains.)

Dating back to the start of the franchise in 1993, 172 Fort Wayne players have gone on to reach the major leagues. There were 50 Fort Wayne alums in the majors in 2018, including All-Stars Corey Kluber (Cleveland Indians) and Miles Mikolas (St. Louis Cardinals).

The TinCaps open their 11th season at Parkview Field on Thursday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against Lansing. While Fort Wayne's roster won't be set by the Padres until late March, it could potentially include 19-year-old left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, who's rated No. 93 in the Top 100. Weathers, the seventh overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, made three starts for the TinCaps at the end of the 2018 season.

Tickets to individual games for the TinCaps go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13 (8 a.m.). Season ticket packages, which range from 12-game plans to all 70 games, with multiple options in between, and group outings, including a brand new party package, are already on sale. For more information, fans can call 260-482-6400 or visit TinCaps.com.

2019 MLB.com Top 100 Prospects Who've Played for the TinCaps

2. SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)

15. LHP MacKenzie Gore (2018)

23. 2B Luis Urias (2015)

34. RHP Chris Paddack (2016)

48. RHP Luis Patiño (2018)

49. LHP Adrian Morejon (2017)

72. RHP Michel Baez (2017)

74. LHP Logan Allen (2016-17)

93. LHP Ryan Weathers (2018)

(Time in Fort Wayne in parentheses)

