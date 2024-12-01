Nine Point Game for Ryan Benesch

December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







5 goals. 4 assists.

The San Diego Seals not have asked for a better debut from Ryan Benesch! He was in on half of the team's goals in an 18-15 W over Philly.

