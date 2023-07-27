Nine Is Enough: Rainiers Halt Home Losing Streak

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (48-50, 11-12) broke out of their Cheney Stadium funk against the Salt Lake Bees (47-50, 10-13), winning 9-4 in front of 6,866 fans on Wednesday. The Rainiers had gone six straight games at Cheney without a win, snapping their longest home losing streak of the season.

Tacoma jumped onto the board with three runs in the third inning to establish an early lead. Sam Haggerty hit a 2-run shot to plate Riley Unroe (1B) and later in the inning, Zach DeLoach hit an RBI single to score Cooper Hummel (1B). Hummel stole his 19th base of the season, which ranks top-10 in the PCL, to put himself in scoring position.

The Rainiers added an additional three runs in the following inning to put the score at 6-0 off of RBI from Haggerty (2B), Didi Gregorius (1B) and Jake Scheiner (SF). Scheiner's RBI was his Triple-A leading 83rd of the season, tying Daniel Vogelbach for the most RBI by a Rainier since 2017.

Salt Lake chipped into the lead in the fifth inning off of an RBI single from Daniel Murphy, plating Jordyn Adams (1B) and David Fletcher (1B) to put the score at 6-2.

Tacoma instantly extended their lead, scoring three runs for the third straight inning in the fifth frame. Pedro Severino started it off with a solo homer, his second extra-base hit of the game (fourth inning 2B). Cooper Hummel followed that up with a 2-RBI double to score Unroe and Haggerty. Haggerty, with three hits and three runs in the victory, continued his strong play against the Bees, now batting .400 (10-for-25, 2 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 6 R, 2 BB) against them this season.

The Bees took two runs back in the sixth inning to get the score to 9-4, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Tacoma bullpen shut them out in the last three innings.

Riley O'Brien and Matt Festa pitched the 8th and 9th frames to close out the game. Since the start of July, the back-of-the-bullpen duo have a combined .82 ERA (11.0 IP, 3 SV, 1 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 12 K).

The Rainiers continue their weeklong series against the Bees at Cheney Stadium on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PT. RHP Marcus Walden will start for Tacoma, and Salt Lake's pitcher is to be determined.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

