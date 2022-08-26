Nine in a row for Grizzlies; sail past Ports 9-2 Thursday

August 26, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (72-45, 31-20) roared past the Stockton Ports (41-76, 16-35) 9-2 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. With the victory, Fresno improved to 24-3 (+121 run differential, 222-101) versus the Ports this year and 41-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons. The Grizzlies have now won nine in a row, a season-long. Fresno enjoyed an 11-game winning streak last year from July 9-21 and obtained a franchise-record 12 consecutive wins from June 23 - July 4 in 2017. The Grizzlies moved to 36-5 when allowing three runs or fewer and have gone deep in 10 straight contests, a 2022 best.

Fresno's lineup produced nine runs on 14 hits with every batter reaching base safely. Eight of the nine starters recorded at least one hit with five batters notching two or more rips. Of those 14 hits, eight of them landed for extra-bases. Juan Brito powered the Grizzlies ahead in the second with a two-run shot to right. It was Brito's 10th homer of the season. Brito finished a triple shy of the cycle, collecting a trio of hits, three runs and two RBI. Zach Kokoska supplied the other clout in the second, a solo blast to right-center. Kokoska left the yard for the second straight night and for the 13th time in 2022. He added a pair of runs and two walks to his final line. Braxton Fulford launched the last Fresno longball of the contest, a two-run missile to left. Fulford's fifth inning wallop was his 12th of the year. He stockpiled a double and two runs in the triumph.

Besides the scoring plays above, a few other Grizzlies had solid evenings. A.J. Lewis and Adael Amador swatted RBI singles in the fourth. Amador yielded a double to his name. Benny Montgomery spanked a career-high two doubles, netting Cuba Bess in the sixth. Bess paddled the final Fresno run in the seventh with an infield single. The offensive support helped Brayan Castillo (3-4) earn the win. Castillo tossed five and two-thirds innings of two-run ball. He permitted six hits and four walks while striking out five. Castillo gave way to a quartet of relievers, who did not give up a hit or run while fanning four. The only baserunners allowed by the Grizzlies bullpen were via walks.

The Ports offense scattered two runs on six hits and six walks. Both Stockton runs appeared in the third on a groundout and CJ Rodriguez single. Tommy Stevenson roped two hits while Daniel Susac corked a double. Ports' righty Stevie Emanuels (0-2) suffered the loss after five frames of work. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Juan Brito (3-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R)

- C Braxton Fulford (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Zach Kokoska (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C CJ Rodriguez (1-3, RBI, BB)

- DH Daniel Susac (1-3, 2B, HBP)

- 1B Tommy Stevenson (2-4)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday August 26 Stockton

Ports

(Home) Stockton RHP Jose Dicochea (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Victor Juarez (5-5, 5.07) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno has mashed 60 homers over their 27 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 242 batters over the past 23 contests against the Ports.

The Grizzlies turned three double plays, which included an amazing outfield assist by Zach Kokoska. He caught a deep fly ball near the left field line and wall, throwing it to Juan Brito, who made a perfect strike to A.J. Lewis at first base.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.