Nine Former Rampage Players Participating in 2018 IIhf World Championship

May 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage will be well represented in the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Denmark, as nine former players take the ice for their respective countries: Mikko Rantanen (Finland), Ville Husso (Finland), Tyson Jost (Canada), Tage Thompson (U.S.A.), Reto Berra (Switzerland), Dennis Everberg (Sweden), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sweden), Michal Repik (Czech Republic), and Evgeny Dadanov (Russia).

The 2018 IIHF World Championship began this morning and runs through May 20, with all games being hosted at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark and Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark. San Antonio will be represented in seven of the 16 participating teams, with Rampage alumni competing in each group of the tournament.

Group A

Austria, Belarus, Czech Republic, France, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland

Group B

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Korea, Latvia, Norway, United States

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.