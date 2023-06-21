Niko Decolati Has Big Night, But Hartford Rally Comes up Short

Hartford, CT- Niko Decolati did a little bit of everything in front of the 12th consecutive sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park, going 2-4 with a double, single, and walk while also scoring a run and stealing a base, but the Yards Goats fell to the Erie SeaWolves by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night in Hartford. Despite the loss, Nick Kuzia and Michael Peterson were impressive out of the bullpen. Each right-hander threw two innings of relief without giving up a run, as Kuzia allowed just one hit and struck out one Erie foe, while Peterson also only gave up one hit while striking out three SeaWolves batters.

For the second straight night, the SeaWolves drove in a run in the top of the first inning to get the scoring started. Trei Cruz lined a single into left field to lead off the inning, and Colt Keith followed that up by pulling a double into the right field corner to put two men in scoring position with no outs in the inning. Two batters later, Andrew Navigato tapped a slow roller to Julio Carreras, who made several stellar defensive plays throughout the game, at shortstop to drive in Cruz. However, Yard Goats starter Joe Rock was able to wiggle out of further trouble, making it a 1-0 SeaWolves lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.

The Yard Goats instantaneously punched back in the bottom of the first inning. Niko Decolati sprayed a ball to the right field corner for a leadoff double, and cleanup hitter Yaniquiel Fernandez would make Erie pay, as he singled up the middle to plate Decolati and knot the score up at one after one inning.

Both offenses were held quiet until the top of the fifth inning, but Erie would regain the lead. Dillon Dingler doubled to lead off the inning, Ben Malgeri was hit by a pitch, and Luis Santana worked a walk to load the bases for Erie with no outs. Cruz then blooped a single into right field to drive in Dingler, and Keith bounced into a fielder's choice to bring home Malgeri. With runners on the corners with one out, Carreras made another sensational play to double up the SeaWolves and end the inning, making it a 3-1 Erie advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Once again, Hartford immediately responded. After Erie starter Ty Madden retired the first two batters of the inning, the Yard Goats showcased some two-out heroics. Decolati drew a walk before Grant Lavigne singled to right field, allowing Decolati to reach third base. Hunter Goodman kept the line moving by tapping a single through the right side and driving in Decolati. As the game moved onto the sixth inning, the SeaWolves held a 3-2 lead, which would wind up being the final score.

The Yard Goats and Erie Seawolves play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Chris McMahon commands the hill for the Yard Goats after throwing four-and-two-thirds innings and picking up a no-decision in his last outing against the Reading Fightin Phils. For Erie, Wilmer Flores gets the start, as he looks to grab his fifth win of the 2023 season. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

