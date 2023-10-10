Nikita Ivashkin Re-Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announced on Tuesday, the re-signing of Russian forward, Nikita Ivashkin, to a standard-player agreement for the 2023-24 season.

In his first two seasons with the Black Bears, Ivashkin played in 93 games, scored 91 goals, and added 73 assists. He is currently ranked tenth in the history of Binghamton hockey for goals scored. In his first season, Ivashkin finished tied for second place among the league leaders in total points with 98. While still under 100 games played in the FPHL, Ivashkin still maintains a points-per-game average of 1.8.

The 25-year-old forward is back and ready to play with the Black Bears for opening night on October 14th vs. the Elmira River Sharks. Fans can still purchase single-game tickets by visiting the 3rd floor hockey offices or visiting binghamtonblackbears.com.

