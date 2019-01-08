Nikiforov Placed On Season Ending IR

January 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Quad City Storm forward Vladimir Nikiforov has been placed on the season-ending IR.

Nikiforov sustained a scapula fracture in the December 28th game versus the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Storm are back this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to faceoff against the Knoxville Ice Bears! Friday is Faith and Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A. Saturday s Crazy Hair Night and Sunday is Senior Day! Get your tickets at QuadCityStorm.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.